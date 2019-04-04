Unite 4 Homeless project is keeping food for the homeless hot with expanding polystyrene boxes

With homelessness in Birmingham at an all time high, two local volunteers have taken to the streets to help feed the homeless.

The Unite 4 Homeless Project, initially set up in March 2017, started as a one table operation handing out small amounts of food and drink in Birmingham city centre, and now runs weekly by Birmingham coach station offering catering tables full of homemade food for more than 75 people.

Unite 4 Homeless has become a lifeline for many, serving up hot food for the homeless as well as those living in local hostels struggling to live on what little money they have for the week.

Hot food and drinks are available along with donated food from local businesses including baguettes, sandwiches and pasties.

The weekly operation also offers the opportunity for people to socialise and connect with others.

