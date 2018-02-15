Velox agrees antimicrobials distro deal with Life Material Technologies for Germany, Scandinavia and Benelux

Velox, a plastics raw materials specialist based in Hamburg, has agreed a distribution deal with Life Material Technologies, an antimicrobial additives company from Thailand.

Stefan Rokitta, Product Manager at Velox, said: “With this new partnership, Velox is extending its existing antimicrobial portfolio and is able to address new target markets for compounding, extrusion and injection moulding applications. We are looking forward to a very successful cooperation with Life Material Technologies.”

Velox will be offering organic and inorganic antimicrobial additives and tailor-made masterbatches for different polymer processing requirements. The products can be used in home appliance goods, bathware products and textiles.