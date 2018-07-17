VELOX introduces product range by SK Chemicals for 3D printing

VELOX and its partner SK Chemicals are launching Skyplete, a new plastics material range for the 3D industry.

Specialities to be highlighted within the Skyplete products include the EN100, a PLA-based biodegradable type with a heat resistance (HDT) of 100°C and the Skyplete E-Series, bio-copolyester types.

The Skyplete E-Series, bio-copolyester types have higher impact and temperature resistance than ABS and PLA materials, as well as copolyester types that combine the advantages of PLA and ABS, such as food approval, low-odour and good adhesion of the individual layer.

× Expand With Skyplete, VELOX offers filament producers a unique range of 3D printingmaterials.

François Minec, General Manager at VELOX, said: “3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM) has become indispensable for design and manufacturing in different industries. Its widespread use is creating the need for specialised materials like the Skyplete range by SK Chemicals.”

Manuel Delgado, 3D printing Market Manager at VELOX, explained: “The Skyplete range is one of the most innovative 3D printing materials in our portfolio and an excellent choice for filament manufacturers looking for enhancement of temperature resistance for easy-to-print materials and the refinement of common compounds to improve impact resistance and engineering performance.”