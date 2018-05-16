VELOX introduces new speciality polyol

VELOX is now offering customers across Europe a new additive, DuranolTM W801.

Developed by its partner Asahi Kasei Corporation, the polycarbonate diol DuranolTM W8011 is easily dispersible in water.

Olaf Knispel, Product Manager CASE at VELOX, said: “DuranolTM W8011 is a high-quality water dispersible polycarbonate diol which can be used as poylol or additive in a wide range of applications. It is especially designed for the use in aqueous industrial coatings as well as wood, plastics, glass and furniture coatings.”

× Expand New DuranolTM W8011 is well-suited for soft-feel coatings, e. g. for high-end car interiors.

DuranolTM W8011 is suitable as a speciality additive for water-based 2K acrylate binder systems.

VELOX says it improves adhesion on different substrates, especially aluminum and various plastics and provides increased scratch and chemical resistance of coatings.

Moreover, W8011 can be used for the polyol component of soft-feel coatings and gives excellent sunscreen lotion resistance.

VELOX will be introducing its DuranolTM W8011 at Surfex in Coventry, UK, from 22nd-23rd May 2018.