Velox to distribute Solvay’s Ixef polyraylamide for medical applications

Velox, raw material specialist based in Hamburg, will distribute Solvay’s healthcare grades of Ixef PARA, a special polyarylamide containing 50 per cent glass fibres for medical single-use surgical tools.

François Minec, General Manager at Velox, said: “We are very pleased to have gained Solvay, a world-renowned company, as our partner and are looking forward to a very successful cooperation.”

“With Ixef PARA we have added a unique product to our medical plastics portfolio, complementing our already wide range of speciality products.”

Daniel Stoecker, Channel Partners Manager EMEA, at Solvay, said: “Velox is very experienced in the medical and pharmaceutical plastics market in Europe and has established a versatile, sustainable network. We are full of trust in this partnership and are looking forward to it.”

Ixef PARA is best-suited for the development of complex parts requiring both strength and a smooth, beautiful surface. Even with glass loadings of 50 per cent the material insures a high-gloss, glass-free finish. As a very high-flow resin, Ixef PARA can fill walls as thin as 0.5 mm.

Anja Flossbach, Product Manager for Ixef PARA at Velox, said: “This unique product has great mechanical properties perfect for metal replacement, for instance in single-use instruments.”