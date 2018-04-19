Venator to release new heat dissipating filler

Venator has developed a patent-protected, zinc sulfide filler, SACHTOTEC TC, which can give polymer compounds, including polycarbonate, the ability to disperse heat.

SACHTOTEC TC has been designed to help plastic manufacturers meet demand for thermally conductive polymeric parts and can be added to a polymer resin to improve a plastic’s heat management capabilities.

Venator believes the product’s success is down to its bi-modal size particles, which intensify thermal conductivity in a way currently not possible with additives with single size particles.

“The drive to create smaller, lighter, communications devices continues. With this, we are seeing growing interest in plastic materials that can help mitigate the damage heat can do in electronics equipment including mobile phones, tablets and smart watches,” said Stéphane David, Global Sales and Marketing Director at Venator.

“The versatility of this product also means we’re exploring other application possibilities. For example, we believe SACHTOTEC TC will be popular in the solar panel sector and in domestic LED lighting systems.”

SACHTOTEC TC also offers metal deactivating properties to improve polymer stability in applications where oxidative degradation can be accelerated by the presence of trace metals, such as light bulbs.

Venator is also targeting SACHTOTEC TC for use in glass reinforced plastic products where it can provide white colour and heat conductivity, without breaking delicate glass fibres. This is due to it being chemically resistant on the pH scale between 4 and 12, suitable for use in abrasion sensitive systems.

SACHTOTEC TC will be officially launched at Chinaplas on Tuesday 24 April 2018 and is available globally.