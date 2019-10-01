Versarien pioneers robust graphene-enhanced polymers for large-scale industrial structures

Versarien, the advanced materials engineering group, has teamed up with several major global collaboration partners to commercially develop large-scale industrial deployment of high-purity, low-defect graphene materials.

Most recently, Versarien supplied its proprietary few-layer graphene nano-platelets to develop a structure that will serve the UK’s transport infrastructure.

In this instrance, Versarien’s proprietary graphene materials have enabled a structure to be manufactured that is significantly stronger than similar assemblies using conventional polymers, and with better thermal stability.

Versarien produces a range of graphene powders and inks for different applications and markets, which can be blended with a vast array of polymers and other materials.

The company’s Polygrene range can be used in industrial extrusion, moulding, and 3D printing processes.

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, said: “Graphene can address so many complex structural engineering challenges that were once considered impossible to solve.”

“Greater mechanical strength and thermal dynamics are just a couple of the benefits offered by our Polygrene solution. We plan to reveal details of new major collaboration projects from all over the world in the coming months."

