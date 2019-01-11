Victrex celebrates 40 years of PEEK success

In November, Victrex celebrated the fortieth year of PEEK production, with the potential further innovation remaining huge.

PEEK (polyetheretherketone), a member of the PAEK polymer family, was first introduced in November 1978, and Vicktrex pioneered new markets and applications for the material, such as film, pipe, fibres and components such as gears.

The first batch of PEEK was manufactured by ICI, and first commercialised by Victrex three years later, with the material now used to solve complex engineering challenges, often replacing metals.

Jakob Sigurdsson, CEO of Victrex, said: PEEK is an invention that inspires others to invent. Delivering solutions is what motivates the continuous development of our Victrex PAEK-based offerings, whether they be new polymer grades of product forms and components in selected areas.”

PEEK continues to spur active innovation in the quest for improved applications, giving an excellent cost-benefit-ratio and environmental benefits.

Alongside this, the Victrex AE 250 composites and the TxV joint venture for aerospace, the new extended food grade portfolio, medical trauma plates and dental prosthetics, and new PAEK products from additive manufacturing are expected to be marked as milestones in the next forty years of PEEK.