Victrex invests in state of the art technology with Surface Generation

Surface Generation’s Production to Functional Specification (PtFS) technology has been chosen by Victrex as it seeks to bring enhanced manufacturing effectiveness to its part-based ‘mega-programmes’ and OEM, tiers 1s and the moulding community.

Surface Generation’s unique technology uses patented hardware and proprietary software to actively manage multiple part areas during processing and drive reductions in the energy consumption, injection processing pressures and cycle times required to make even the most complex material and part combinations.

Jakob Sigurdsson, CEO of Victrex, said: “This investment with Surface Generation provides Victrex with an opportunity to finesse unique and potentially breakthrough manufacturing techniques.”

“We believe that the advantages of PtFS processing, where crucial controls can be applied to temperature levels in real time in the tool, could be a major advancement for our parts programmes, such as medical or automotive gears and potentially in aerospace composite solutions. At Victrex, we are very excited about the wide range of potential benefits that could result from PtFS.”

Ben Halford, CEO at Surface Generation, said: “At Surface Generation we are focussed on using PtFS based processing techniques to transform manufacturing with advanced high-performance materials, resulting in improved parts with less waste.”

“We look forward to working with Victrex, a global leader in PAEK polymers, with decades of acquired expertise and market access. High-performance polymers are revolutionising design in a number of application areas, across multiple industries, offering the opportunity to replaces metals and consolidate optimised parts.”