Victrex to launch new cryogenics polymer for energy industry

Victrex has designed a new high-performance PEEK polymer to offer the cryogenics industry a sealing solution with a broader range of usage temperature compared to existing polymers such as PCTFE.

The polymer has been designed for dynamic sealing applications where gases such as LNG are stored and transported at cryogenic temperatures (-150°C to -200°C).

× Expand Victrex Valve seat insert made from VICTREX CT 200

VICTREX CT polymers have also been shown to maintain better dimensional stability, with a lower coefficient of thermal expansion than incumbent material.

The higher thermal conductivity of these Victrex polymers enables a fast response to temperature changes, ensuring the material is engaged with the counter-surface at all times.

In addition, laboratory testing indicates that they may require less torque to actuate due to its lower static and dynamic coefficient of friction compared to PCTFE, resulting in less wear, higher performance and a potential for cost savings.

"In particular, we designed the new polymer with a lower coefficient of friction compared to its cousin VICTREX CT 100. These characteristics put VICTREX CT 200 ahead of materials such as PCTFE for cryogenic applications involving gases such as LNG and nitrogen," said James Simmonite, Director Energy at Victrex.

"This is particularly the case in relation to dynamic applications, such as seat inserts, which must remain leak-proof when mechanical movement occurs. VICTREX CT 200 means dynamic progress for the industry."

Victrex expects VICTREX CT 200 will be of interest to a wide range of potential customers, including valve manufacturers, processors, and operators in oil and gas.

The company will introduce its new “VICTREX CT 200” at Valve World taking place on 27th-29th November and is scheduled for commercial availability in December 2018.