Vimar uses Biomaster to join the fight against microbial contamination

Vimar has developed a new ultra-hygienic nurse call system protected by Biomaster technology.

The company’s wide range of antibacterial products was designed for use in hospitals, clinics, care homes schools and other institutions where hygiene is critical.

The Call-way hospital call system and the Plana Antibacterial civil series contain Biomaster antimicrobial technology, certified by laboratory analysis at the Molecular Medicine Department of the University of Padua.

Addmaster says its antimicrobial product protection is effective against most types of harmful bacteria and works 24/7 for the lifetime of the product.

The Call-way hospital call system offers scalable solutions according to the size of the institution from a small clinic to the largest healthcare establishment.

From small call terminals and programmable control unit with 8 inputs and 8 outputs to medium size clinic and healthcare facilities with room displays and call terminals right up to solutions for graded structures - with room displays, call terminals, corridor displays and voice management, Vimar products can satisfy any type of requirement guaranteeing system compliance with VDE 0834-1-2.

This system is also complimented by the Plana antibacterial series for domestic with white technopolymer plates and a dedicated range of devices also treated Biomaster.