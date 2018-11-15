VinylPlus launches “game changing” sustainability mark for PVC building and construction products

× Expand Brigitte Dero (left) describes the label as "game changing" VinylPlus

VinylPlus, the European PVC industry’s Voluntary Commitment to sustainable development, has launched a new ‘Product Label’ aimed the building and construction industries.

The sustainability mark is designed to make it simpler for customers, purchasers, specifiers and markets to identify the PVC building and construction products delivering the highest functional performance and contribution to sustainability.

Currently, the scheme applies to PVC window profiles with the first six manufacturers – Deceuninck, Epwin Window Systems, Internorm, Rehau, Schüco and Veka – having been awarded the VinylPlus Product Label in 2018. Two further companies are undergoing the stringent audit process.

“The VinylPlus Product Label audit was quite a challenge for us to organise, as it came on top of all the other auditing companies have to do these days. But, it was worthwhile and exciting to measure our sustainability work with a best of class standard,” commented Jürgen Herbe, Head of Public Relations at Veka.

Reliable and easy to recognise, the certification was developed by VinylPlus, in collaboration with BRE (Building Research Establishment) and TNS – The Natural Step.

The VinylPlus Product Label can apply to a PVC product or product family. It is awarded to VinylPlus partners whose overall policy and performance, as well as component materials used for products, fulfils eight key sustainability criteria categories.

The criteria include responsible sourcing of PVC resin and additives, controlled loop management and recycling, as well as sustainable energy policies, organisational and supply chain management requirements.

“Our key objective with the VinylPlus Product Label is to help companies promote their products for their superior performance and their contribution to sustainability and a circular economy, thus embodying the spirit of the VinylPlus programme,” commented Brigitte Dero, VinylPlus General Manager.

“Gaining the label enables businesses to set themselves apart and makes it easy for buyers and specifiers to identify their PVC products based on sustainability performance,” Dero added.

VinylPlus says there is benefits for the PVC industry too, as the scheme is also designed to stimulate continuous progress in areas such as energy efficiency, new product innovation and raising sustainability awareness.

Dero explained: “The VinylPlus Product Label confirms our commitment to strengthen the positive social, economic and environmental impact of PVC. We believe it is a true game changer.”