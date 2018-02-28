VIP contracted for tunnelling projects in UK and India

Rubber seals and gasket manufacturer, VIP-Polymers, has been commissioned to supply its cast-in gasket for the Thames Tideway Central wastewater tunnel in London and for the Mumbai Metro extension.

Thames Tideway Central is the longest of three sections of a 25km tunnel, designed to prevent the discharge of untreated storm water and sewerage, and is due for completion in 2024.

Cambridgeshire-based VIP is supplying its cast-in gasket referenced VIP028CI with patented corners to tunnel the 12.7km long segment pre-caster Pacacar section.

Tunnel segments prepared and ready for the Thames Tideway Central Tunnel, fitted with VIP's innovative cast-in gasket, designed to reduce the risk of tunnel segment cracking.

VIP's says its compliant compressible corner technology delivers consistent load performance along the entire perimeter of the gasket, eliminating risk of high loads at one or more of the gasket's corners during installation, which could contribute to segment cracking.

VIP has also been commissioned by J Kumar Infraprojects to supply tunnel segment gaskets for the Mumbai Metro Line 3 tunnel.

The project involves the construction of a 4.5km twin tunnel, with an outside diameter of 6.6m, requiring a total of 17,800 tunnel segment ring sets.

"Our success with both projects demonstrates our ability to deliver a wide range of innovative products and technologies for supporting major water and transport infrastructure projects anywhere in the world,” explained Matthew Levitt, VIP Technical Business Development Manager.

"These are exciting tunnelling projects that are vital to the sustainable development and growth of two great cities, and we're delighted to be involved with them."

Levitt added: "The gasket has been specifically developed as a modification of our VIP024 gasket to provide additional sealing assurance sought by project engineers as the tunnel passes under the Mithi River."