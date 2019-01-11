Vision Petlon expands capability with its Britamid grade range

Vision Petlon Polymers has launched its BTP Britamid grade range, adding to its current Beetle range of Engineering Polymers.

Vision Petlon is now able to offer an additional range of industrial and prime nylon, PET and PP based compounds after acquiring the Britamid brand from BTP Ascend.

Gavin Rees, Managing Director of Vision Petlon Polymers, said: “We are extremely excited to be able to announce an expansion in grade capability from Vision Petlon and increase the offerings from our UK manufacturing facility.”

Vision Petlon is also due to launch its new range of “materials from stock”, which includes industrial nylon compounds as well as near prime and prime based specified materials.