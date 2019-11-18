Void Technologies VO+ LLDPE film tested by RecyClass

The findings of an independent laboratory testing of VO+ LLDPE technology has shown it has minor recyclability issues, and therefore is suitable for recycling in a PE film stream.

The innovative structure is a blend of LLDPE and VO+ polymeric additives.

VO+ technology engineers a nano-voided structure into polymers to minimise the material used in a package by decreasing the density of the polymer.

This technology, based on polymeric additives and orientation processes, delivers reduced density, barrier function, enhanced mechanical properties, and high opacity, without using titanium oxide.

According to the results of the laboratory which were carried out as per the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for PE films.

VO+ LLDPE technology conforms to the current European PE film recycling stream provided it is used under specific conditions.

These includes, among others, the requirement on the maximum density of the printed film which cannot exceed one g/m3, as well as the compatibility of the printing technology with the RecyClass design for recycling guidelines.

Another precondition is the presumption that VO+ LLDPE does not exceed ten per cent of the whole European LDPE flexible film market share.

In case this threshold is exceeded, further testing will be required, and the current approval will be subject to a review.