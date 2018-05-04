Vorwerk selects ELIX 5120 premium ABS-Blend for Thermomix food processor

Vorwerk Elektrowerke has selected ELIX ABS-Blend 5120 for the control panel housing of its new Thermomix TM5 food processor.

ABS Blend E.5120 is produced by ELIX Polymers, manufacturer of ABS (Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene) resins and derivatives in Europe.

The TM5 is a 3-component product with a complex and demanding injection process.

Vorwerk says it selected the ELIX 5120 ABS-Blend due to its high toughness, rigidity, dimensional stability, good heat resistance and high gloss appearance.

The impact-resistant ELIX ABS-Blend 5120 can also be processed efficiently even in thin wall thicknesses due to its optimised flow properties.

Carsten Schlegel, Vorwerk's Strategic Purchasing Agent, said: “We have an excellent supplier relationship and consider ELIX Polymers as a valuable and reliable supplier as well as a development partner for sophisticated technical projects and objectives.”

Vorwerk has also recognised ELIX Polymers as an “A” supplier with a zero-defect rate since the beginning of its partnership, confirmed again in October 2017.

Joachim Kroeger, Regional Sales Manager of ELIX Polymers, added: “We consider the renewed A-supplier assessment as a confirmation of our company's philosophy of continuous improvement regarding quality and best-in-class service. We are grateful and honoured that Vorwerk considers ELIX Polymers as a preferred supplier for our high-quality ABS.”