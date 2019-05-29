Water treatment company Pentair uses Ultrason E 6020 P

To ensure the production of clean and safe water throughout the whole water treatment system, the London-based water treatment company Pentair uses BASF Ultrason E 6020P.

With this high-performance PESU, UF membranes can be produced which are used for the purification and decontamination of drinking water.

Pentair employs the high-purity PESU for a wide range of X-Flow water treatment applications covering the whole water distribution line from upstream to downstream, especially for at-the-source membranes in water distribution systems of public buildings as well as in point-of-use filters for infection control in hospitals.

In contrast to other materials commonly used for UF membranes like PVDF, Ultrason E shows the unique combination of a high flux of water and a narrow pore size distribution.

This enables UF membranes which can reliably remove parasites, bacteria and even viruses to meet drinking water standards without the need to additionally super-chlorinate the drinking water after filtration.