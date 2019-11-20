Whittard of Chelsea launches new 100 per cent recyclable delivery packaging

Whittard of Chelsea are set to launch an innovative new delivery packaging for online orders this month.

Certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, the new packaging is 100 per cent recyclable and has been produced using eco-friendly vegetable and water-based inks.

Additionally, the protective air pillows previously found inside the box will no longer be included, saving over five tons of plastic a year.

Mark Helling, Ecommerce Operations Executive at Whittard, said: “At the end of last year, we recognised the need for a web packaging solution that better represents our brand, is 100 per cent sustainable and gives our customers a really exciting unboxing experience. The collaboration between our in-house studio, marketing team and Lil Packaging has resulted in a huge leap forward in terms of the customer journey – and it’s kinder to the environment.”