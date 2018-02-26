Winter Olympics comes to a successful close thanks to Evonik’s material technology

The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang has come to a successful close, thanks in part to the materials technology from Evonik employed in the athletes’ equipment and accommodation.

Evonik provided 400 m² of Plexiglas for the entrance area of the German athletes’ house during the Games, where translucent multi-skin sheets were used to create a wintry atmosphere, while offering protection against rain, wind, and snow.

The company’s ROHACELL material, a high-performance rigid foam made from polymethacrylimide (PMI), has been used for years by Norwegian cross-country ski manufacturer, Madshus, as an integral component of the ski core.

High-tech skis from Madshus and Evonik previously supplied World and Olympic athelete, Kati Wilhelm. She explained: “Because they play a very important role in competition, you also have to invest a lot of time in selecting and testing things so that you get perfectly designed skis that are suited to the conditions. Indeed, you’ve got to rise to the challenge successfully with your skis.”

For both professional and amateur skiers, equipment is an important priority to making competing and holidays enjoyable and safe.

Evonik’s materials technology has also been used in ice hockey equipment and cross-country skiing equipment.