Wipak release new energy efficient skin film, WINfresh

Wipak has introduced an energy efficient skin film which can be processed at temperatures lower than those of standard films.

The films are the latest addition to its portfolio of solutions for vacuum packing chilled products, such as meat, seafood and cheese and are highly transparent, glossy and puncture resistant.

Wipak’s WINfresh Skin Films have the potential to be processed at temperatures as low as 50oC below those of standard films, which reduces energy costs.

Available in thicknesses ranging from 75 to 150 μm, WINfresh Skin Films can be combined with Wipak’s thermoforming Skinbottom films, which are available in gold, silver, black, white, brown or transparent variations, or with a paper or non-woven surface.

“With consumers becoming more environmentally aware, food manufacturers must not only consider product presentation, but the sustainability credentials of their packaging too,” explained Patrick Verhelst, Sales and Marketing Director at the Wipak Group.

“They also boast a whole host of sustainable benefits, such as reduced energy costs in production and reduced packaging volume and transportation emissions. Furthermore, as WINfresh Skin Films can be processed at lower temperatures, the products are treated more gently and a shelf life up to double that of modified atmosphere packaging can be achieved.”