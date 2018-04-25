Wipak ‘perfects’ NC1 production line technology for downgauging

The Wipak Group, suppliers of flexible packaging solutions has refined its downgauging technology to further improve its super thin and sustainable ‘SC Plus’ coextrusion film.

The NC1 production line has created new capabilities for production of flexible, thermoforming films, which have better mechanical strength, improved transparency and clarity and offer more than a 40 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions.

The company says it has spent significant time and resources on developing its NC1 production line in Finland, enabling it to create bigger runs of SC Plus at a more superior quality.

The SC Plus packages are available in 50 – 150 microns thick and use 25 per cent less resources than conventional film.

“With food manufacturers increasingly demanding thinner, more sustainable packaging solutions that do not compromise pack integrity or performance, we place great emphasis on making continuous improvements in our operational efficiencies and in the quality of our products to satisfy their needs,” explained Patrick Verhelst, Sales & Marketing Director at the Wipak Group.

“As a result, we have perfected our NC1 production line technology so we can produce SC Plus more efficiently than ever before. Made with a unique film structure, SC Plus has high downgauging potential, but does not compromise pack integrity or food safety.”