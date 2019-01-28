Wool and the Gang launch eco-yarn made from recycled plastic bottles

Wool and the Gang has launched a new range of environmentally-friendly yarn called New Wave, made from recycled plastic bottles.

Consisting of a cotton casing filled with recycled plastic fibre, in each 100g ball there are three whole plastic bottles.

To turn plastic ingeniously into yarn, the bottles are first collected, sorted and cleaned, then chipped into pieces and melted down into liquid plastic.

The material is cut to size, after being squeezed into shape then spun to create a flossy fibre that’s woven into a knittable yarn.

Jade Harwood, the company's founder, said: “Finding a way to use recycled plastic in a yarn that is both really good to knit with and doing its bit for the planet has always been a mission of mine.”