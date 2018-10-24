Workaround, ALBIS PLASTIC and BASF collaborate to optimise smart glove

Workaround, ALBIS PLASTIC and BASF have collaborated on the smart glove, ProGlove by modifying an important component, Ultramid Vision.

To allow for simpler, quicker and safer work processes, Ultramid Vision is now being used on the integrated scanning unit.

Ultramid Vision B3K, a semitransparent polyamide is used as a significant component of the glove.

This partially crystalline polyamide has high light transmission and low light scatter.

Ultramid Vision also allows a clear view of the status LEDs in the display area and as a result, workers have both hands free and do not have to interrupt their work flow.

In addition to the unpigmented Ultramid Vision B3K UN, BASF also offers other product specifications.

The ProGlove is already in everyday use by branded manufacturers in the automotive, logistics and chemical sectors and the optimised version was presented to a wide specialist audience at Fakuma 2018 in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

Benjamin Schindler, who assisted with the project at ALBIS, said: “The requirements were appropriate resistance to chemicals and translucence to ensure that workers can see the signals from the internally fitted LEDs. Polyamide proved to be suitable for this application right from the outset. Thanks to its outstanding properties, using the new Ultramid Vision was therefore an obvious choice.”