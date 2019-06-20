World’s first aircraft using CFRTP for primary structure parts delivered to Japan Airlines

Teijin Limited has announced that the A350 XWB aircraft, Airbus’ new-generation extra-wide-body midsize jetliner incorporating Teijin’s Tenax TPCL carbon fibre thermoplastic consolidated laminate, has been delivered to Japan Airlines at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

As a top supplier to Airbus for over 30 years, Teijin has provided the aircraft maker with Tenax carbon fibre for a variety of aircraft families.

In May 2014, Tenax TPCL was registered in Airbus’ qualified products list for the world’s first use of CFRTP in primary structure parts for Airbus’ aircraft.

Tenax TPCL, which utilises carbon fibre composites made with high impact, heat, and chemical resistant PEEK thermoplastic resin, are supplied by Teijin Carbon Europe in Germany.

Teijin is increasingly emphasizing strong, lightweight, high-performance materials that offer environmentally sensitive solutions for improved fuel efficiency, and is focusing its carbon fibre business on the aircraft field, where it is rapidly developing midstream and downstream applications.

Going forward, Teijin intends to further strengthen its carbon fibre and its intermediate material business as a leading solution provider for aircraft applications.