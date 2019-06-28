Xenia releases XECARB 37 and XEBRID 37 based on PA 4.6

Xenia has release its two new families of carbon fibre and hybrid carbon fibre and glass fibre reinforced compounds.

The compounds are based on PA 4.6 thanks to its unmatched performance and value for demanding applications in which superior heat resistance, design stiffness, wear and friction, and process flow qualities are required.

Thanks to the application of structural reinforcements, the new grades XECARB 37 and XEBRID 37 exhibit high tensile modules, tensile strength at break up to 275 MPa, improved HDT, good fatigue resistance, higher dimensional stability, and better surface hardness.

Also, the use of carbon fibres within the XECARB 37 family provides improved electrical properties and better resistance to UV and chemical agents like oils and hydrocarbons.

XECARB 37 and XEBRID 37 are specifically designed for the industrial sector and the find use in a wide range of structural and conductive applications characterised by high operating temperature resistance, together with good chemical resistance and low friction.