Xplore announces new micro compounders

Following its new MC15 High Torque Micro Compounder, Xplore Instruments B.V. has introduced its MC40 version of the vertical conical twin screw compounder to the market, which offers a larger 40ml batch size.

The Micro Compounders can both operate at a maximum processing temperature of 450 degrees C and generate 40NM of torque throughout its complete speed range of 1 -500rpm.

Due to the high temperature, highly filled, high viscous materials can be mixed, including rubbers and thermoplastic elastomers.

Xplore develops, produces and markets micro compounding and shaping instruments. These instruments are utilised for formulation development and screening of polymer materials and blends, polymer compounds, biomedical applications, energetic materials and nutritional products.

Represented in the UK by Engelmann & Buckham (E&B) Mark Galliver, Sales Manager, said “The MC15 has been hugely successful over the last few years, as material developers have benefitted from the efficiency and speed at which compounds can be processed. At 15-20 individual compounds per day, the MC15 easily outperforms larger twin screw extrusion systems.”

Both the MC15 and MC40 can be used together with all Xplore’s post extrusion devices which includes single and multi-filament fibre spinning, cast film lines and a bench top injection moulder.