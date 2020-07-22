Zotefoams’ AZOTE foams gets Water Regulations Advisory Scheme approval

Zotefoams has announced renewed approval from the UK Water Regulations Advisory Scheme (WRAS) for specific grades in its AZOTE polyolefin foams range, confirming their suitability for contact with potable water up to 50°C for domestic purposes.

The re-certification confirms that Plastazote grades from 15-70 kg/m3 in LDPE and 30-110 kg/m3 in HDPE, as well as Evazote grades EV30-EV50 – all closed cell, crosslinked polyolefin foams in the AZOTE brand family – conform with the requirements of BS 6920-1:2000 and/or 2014, 'Suitability of non-metallic products for use in contact with water intended for human consumption with regard to their effect on the quality of the water’.

The WRAS contributes to the protection of public health by preventing contamination of public water supplies and encouraging the efficient use of water by promoting and facilitating compliance with the Water Supply (Water Fittings) Regulations and Water Supply (Water Fittings) Byelaws in Scotland.

These Regulations and Byelaws protect drinking water supplies within plumbing systems in homes, businesses and other properties.

Due to Zotefoams’ unique manufacturing process, AZOTE foams offer a unique combination of advantages for drinking water contact applications, including high purity and low odour.

The closed cell nature of AZOTE foams means that they do not promote bacterial growth and are easy to clean.

WRAS certification provides assurance that the quality of the materials is such that they will not contribute to either contamination or waste of water.

Zotefoams Group CEO, David Stirling, said, “This re-certification comes at a time where health and hygiene are at the top of the global agenda: the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a spotlight on the need to minimise the potential for contamination, as well as the importance of cleaning routines.”

“The characteristics of Zotefoams materials recommend their use in many applications where contamination control is paramount – as demonstrated by re-certification to WRAS for these AZOTE grades.”