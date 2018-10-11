Seminar: Next steps for Waste Policy in the UK

Organised by the Westminster Energy, Environment & Transport Forum, this keynote seminar will look at the next steps for the UK’s waste policy, includingimplementing the Resource and Waste Strategy, reducing avoidable waste and challenges for a deposit return scheme.

This half day discussion will focus on the implementation of the Government’s Resource and Waste Strategy and plans to phase out avoidable plastic waste, stop food waste to landfill by 2030, reform the Packaging Recovery Note (PRN) system, and set new targets for waste and recycling.

Speakers include Dr Marcus Gover, Chief Executive Officer, WRAP; Dr Andy Rees, Head of Waste Strategy Branch, Welsh Government and Nick Brown, Head of Sustainability, Coca-Cola European Partners.

Where: Central London

When: Morning, Tuesday, 2ndApril 2019

Visit Event Website: http://www.westminsterforumprojects.co.uk/book2/waste-policy-19