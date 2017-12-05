About: As one of the world’s largest plastics trade show and conferences, NPE 2018 will bring together all sectors of the industry for a five-day event in Orlando, Florida. The international event features a one million sq.ft. exhibition hall with working machinery and equipment, 2,000 exhibiting companies, specific end-market and technology zones and a co-hosted seminar and conference stream. The event is expected to attract more than 65,000+ plastics professionals for the 2018 edition.

When: May 7-11 2018

Where: Orange County Convention Centre (OCCC), Orlando, Florida

Visit Event Website: www.npe.org