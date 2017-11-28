Plast 2018

About: Plast is Italy’s triennial trade fair and is the biggest plastics exhibition in Europe in 2018. The previous edition in 2015 attracted some 50,593 visitors and 1,514 exhibitors from 58 countries. Foreign visitors accounts for nearly 18,000 of visitors from some 114 countries. Products represented at the show include machinery; mould tools and dies; ancillaries; raw materials; semi finished products; and product design services.

Where: Milan, Italy

When: 29 May – 1 June 2018

Visit Event Website: www.plastonline.org/en