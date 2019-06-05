Plasticity Amsterdam

The 12th edition of the worldwide forum looking at the future of plastic and planet comes to Amsterdam, where the one-dayintensive collaboration of business leaders and industry influencers will generate the conversations that start world-changing initiatives.

Utilising a "Ted-Talks" style format, Plasticity introduces practical sustainability concepts that are relevant to today's business world, and showcases new market opportunities for transforming plastic waste into valuable second-life resources.

Since its inaugural forum in 2012 at the Rio+20 Earth Summit, Plasticity has been conducted in Hong Kong, New York, Lisbon, Shanghai, London, Dallas, Los Angeles, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur and Suva.

Now, the 12th Global Plasticity Forum is coming to Amsterdam, with local and international speakers, presentations, panels, networking opportunities, and lots of ideas.

Where: Hilton Amsterdam, Amsterdam

When: June 20, 2019

Event Website: https://www.plasticity.global/