Plastics for the lighting industry: Improving heat management and light quality through plastics compounds

The aluminium-based housing back cover of a LED outdoor lamp was substituted by a thermally conductive polymer from Albis.

In the following article, experts from Albis explain how switching to plastics compounds for lighting applications can bring several benefits through reduced weight, design freedom and economic advantages.

Steinel Elektronik, the market leader in sensor-controlled lighting, was looking for a production material suitable for use in replacing the aluminum-based rear housing panel on an exterior LED light (Model XLED Home 2) with a heat-conductive plastic that would support the entire system in heat management. The decision to switch from aluminum to plastic was based in part on the greater degree of design freedom plastic offers; availability and economic considerations were factors as well.

The technology company needed a material that fulfilled high standards of quality and would meet product requirements in the best possible way, while also offering long service life and allowing the use of energy-efficient production methods.

To fit this profile of specifications, the plastic type needed to be highly heat-conductive, yet exceptionally flame-resistant and electrically insulating. The clients also wanted the new design to reduce the overall product weight significantly.

The reduced weight was greatly advantageous with regards to designing the component’s movable axes. The end product was ultimately brought to market in three different colours, so the material needed to be produced in black, white, and grey. The heat sink has deep cooling ribs, creating spaces it was impossible to coat evenly with paint. To mask these spots, the material itself was colour-matched to the paint in use. In consideration of all these parameters, the company chose an Alcom heat-conductive plastic material from Albis.

Calculations and Considerations

After selecting the production material and creating samples accordingly, the project team began by performing various calculations and conducting simulations related to heat management within the application. These analyses demonstrated the material’s exceptional heat conductivity, and the resulting superior heat distribution within the component: the material measured 1.3 W/m k in plane and 1.0 W/m k through plane. Thermal conductivity directly affects the performance of the integrated electronics—the greater the heat conductivity, the better the electronic components’ performance and durability.

Therefore, the surfaces of the heat-conductive circuit board and the heat-conductive plastic were completely connected using a heat-conductive paste in order to prevent insulating air gaps. Steinel conducted testing, measurements, and simulations in its in-house laboratories, with the assistance of Albis’ applications engineering expertise.

One additional step taken was to compare Alcom TCD PA6 5060 FR WT1299-10 (colour: white) to materials manufactured by competitors. Compared to the competition, the Alcom material scored highest in terms of processing, toughness, heat conductivity, and in terms of economic aspects, so it was selected as the material to be used in series production. The results of subsequent internal painting tests were satisfactory as well, demonstrating that paint adhered well to the material. This information was used, for one, to create the desired black and grey versions of the material after completing the necessary hazardous substance analyses (PAK category 2). For another, the painting system was adapted to optimise paint adhesion to Alcom TC. XLED Home 2-model exterior lights are currently available in black, white, and grey, and are 35 percent lighter than the version using an aluminum-based rear housing panel. Thanks to its usage of heat-conductive plastic and innovative connections among the housing modules, the manufacturers were able to guarantee impermeability in accordance with IP 54 Protection Class. The components are manufactured completely in-house, which greatly optimises the value chain. Painting the components in-house also avoided the need to match or adjust structural or colour differences in purchased components. Finally, expanding and using internal resources allows the company to react more quickly to production fluctuations.

As this project illustrates, technical plastics play a key role in the lighting industry, and are indispensable materials when it comes to manufacturing lighting components in an economically efficient way.

Light Diffusing Materials

As LEDs rapidly establish themselves as a light source, however, material requirements for high-quality lighting have changed significantly from conventional lighting techniques. Standard plastics often no longer suffice to fulfill these complex requirements, making the use of modified plastics or technical compounds essential for LED lighting applications.

Using light diffusing materials, for example, can help ensure homogeneous light diffusion, exceptional light permeability, and sharp contours on illuminated symbols. Highly reflective materials, on the other hand, make it possible to separate different light sources within a small space, helping improve system light efficiency.

As technical compound specialists, Albis Plastic offers a broad portfolio of specialty products for use in technical lighting applications. The Alcom LD (Light Diffusion), LG (Light Guiding), and LB (Light Blocking) lines, in particular, have stood the test of time on the market thanks to their exceptional aesthetic appeal as well as their excellent light diffusing, guiding, and blocking qualities.