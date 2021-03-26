Cardiff-based Thermal Compaction Group announces joint venture with Utrecht-based Greencycl

Thermal compaction technology developed in Wales is set to help reduce the amount of plastic waste produced by hospitals in the Netherlands.

Cardiff-based Thermal Compaction Group (TCG) has entered into a joint venture with Dutch sustainability specialist Greencycl. The deal will see the firm's Sterimelt technology showcased to hospital decision-makers across the Netherlands and Europe.

Sterimelt is a machine that melts polypropylene sterilisation materials, such as surgery drapes and tray wraps, into neat plastic briquettes that can be re-used. As well as reducing waste and saving money, the system also helps reduce carbon emissions by an average of 65%. Because Sterimelt technology removes all contamination, the resulting plastic can be re-used in a wide range of products.

Based in Curran Road, TCG was founded in 2014 and specialises in sustainable waste recycling systems that provide cost-effective solutions to common waste management problems. The team consists of researchers and engineers with a shared commitment to building a greener future through innovative, patent-protected technology. The company has developed a range of products that contribute to the circular economy by reducing waste volume and allowing it to be re-used or recycled. TCG's products mainly focus on processing single-use plastics, thus reducing the amount ending up in landfill or at sea.

Working with Greencycl, TCG has established a state-of-the-art showroom in Utrecht, where hospital decision-makers can see the Sterimelt technology in action. Hospitals can also sign up for a 'try before you buy' scheme whereby their surgical waste is collected and processed for three months so they can see an immediate reduction in the waste they produce.

Sustainability is an increasingly important priority for the health service in the Netherlands, with 8% of all CO2 emissions in the Netherlands produced by hospitals and each patient resulting in seven bags of waste on average. Greencycl will be engaging with hospital managers across the Netherlands and Europe over the coming months and says that early interest in the technology has been "phenomenal".

With 19,000 hospitals across Europe and an average retail price of £60,000 per machine, the potential market is worth an estimated £1.14 Billion.

Managing Director of TCG, Philip Davison-Sebry, said:

"Our Sterimelt technology has revolutionised the treatment of hospital waste, allowing it to be de-contaminated and compressed into sterilised blocks that can be re-used for a wide variety of applications. The benefits to hospitals are numerous, from reducing waste and environmental impact to generating considerable cost savings and creating new income streams.

"We are passionate about using intelligent engineering to solve one of the most significant issues facing the planet today - how to reduce the impact of waste and re-use it where possible. We are very proud that our technology is seen as one of the solutions to a global problem, particularly in the health sector, which has struggled to reduce clinical waste in a safe, sustainable way.

"We are incredibly excited about this joint venture with Greencycl as it means we can showcase Sterimelt to hospital managers across the Netherlands and Europe. Early interest has been very encouraging, and we look forward to building on this with our partners and stakeholders across Europe."

Majid El Mortadi, the co-founder of Greencycl, said:

"The urgency with which we need to tackle the problem of single-use plastic waste in the health service cannot be overstated. Hospitals are a big consumer of single-use plastic items, and because of the contamination risk, these products have previously gone to landfill. TCG's Sterimelt technology marks a step-change in tackling this issue, and we are delighted to have found a partner so committed to using technological innovation to solve this problem.

"We are confident that working together, we can support health providers across Europe to reduce their carbon footprint and build a better planet for future generations."

TCG has been assisted by the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP), which provides targeted support for ambitious growing firms. The programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.