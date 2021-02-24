OPRL extends partnerships for innovative, sustainable packaging

OPRL, the recycling labelling and recyclable packaging design not-for-profit, has opened a new membership category for organisations sharing its goals.

The inaugural members are the Bio-based & Biodegradable Industries Association (BBIA), the Foodservice Packaging Association (FPA), the Forest Stewardship Council(c) UK (FSC(c) UK), IOM3 and the Packaging Federation.

The aim of OPRL’s new Associate Membership scheme is to provide a framework for closer collaboration with other organisations, often with widely overlapping memberships, to provide mutual support, expertise and to promote each other’s activities in order to provide greater benefits to members. All the organisations are working to support the UK packaging sector in identifying and adopting sustainable packaging solutions. IOM3’s work to improve professional standards, BBIA and FSC UK’s work to promote sustainable materials sourcing, and FPA and the Packaging Federation’s representation and technical work across packaging suppliers and users contribute to fostering innovation in sustainability as the UK packaging sector prepares for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL said: "We’re delighted that these 5 leading sector organisations, all longstanding friends and supporters of OPRL, are joining our Associate Membership scheme to make it easier for our scheme members to find the technical support, services and cpd events they need as they get ready for EPR. This further strengthens our outreach, anchored firmly in our strong relationships with our 7 Guarantors. Our memberships and, to some extent, our services overlap but we see that we can deliver greater value and drive sustainability faster by working closely together. This is all about collaboration for the greater good.

“We hope this is the start of something larger, true to our Purpose statement “To collaborate across the packaging value cycle to deliver circularity and a transformation in packaging resource efficiency.” All our organisations are proud to be a part of the UK’s global leadership in sustainable packaging and innovation and we believe we will all support our memberships better through this closer working.”

Andy Sweetman, Chair of BBIA, added: “The BBIA is delighted to be joining colleagues in becoming the first Associate Members of OPRL. All 5 organisations are the experts within their respective fields and hold a common vision of maintaining consumer convenience and safety at the heart of their vision, whilst working actively to provide the most practical solutions to deal with the reality of the waste management challenge we all face within our society today.”

Jude Allan, Chair of the IOM3 Packaging Society, observed: “IOM3 is delighted to be an inaugural member of the OPRL Associate Scheme. IOM3 focuses on the role of materials, the challenges in its usage and the development of innovative solutions. IOM3 champions packaging professionals working across the packaging sector, with particular focus on continuing to raise professional standards in innovative packaging materials and designs. Working together with the other Associate Members of OPRL will help us to continue to provide the most relevant and up to date content to support the drive to develop the solutions we need to develop.”

Dick Searle, Chief Executive of the Packaging Federation, said: “We are pleased to be working with OPRL and the wider supply chain to seek EPR reforms which enable the Packaging Manufacturing Sector as a whole to continue to provide packaging which protects and preserves products whilst maximising the opportunity for it be recycled appropriately at end of life."