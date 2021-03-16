PA Consulting, PulPac and Seismic Solutions team up to replace single-use plastics

PA Consulting (PA), PulPac and Seismic Solutions has announced a new global partnership to replace single-use plastics with a sustainable, affordable alternative.

PulPac, the inventors behind the novel dry moulded fibre technology will work with PA, the consultancy that’s bringing ingenuity to life, to develop a wide range of technical and commercial applications and scale up the manufacturing process.

Seismic Solutions, the business development consultancy, will introduce PulPac to its extensive network of brand owners and manufacturers in North America.

PulPac’s “Dry Molded Fiber” is a patented manufacturing technology for the circular economy – using renewable pulp and cellulose resources to produce low cost, high performance, fibre-based packaging, and single-use products. Dry Molded Fiber gives up to 80-90 per cent lower CO2 footprint at the same or lower cost as plastic. It enables high-speed manufacturing and can replace most packaging and single-use products presently made of plastics, such as soda and coffee cup lids, meat trays, razors, retail and bakery deli carry-out containers, cosmetic packaging, and bottles.

PA is expert in end-to-end innovation and in sustainability, with a history of successfully accelerating new product and packaging concepts to market. From circular product design, material science and manufacturing process development to building high-speed production lines, PA’s multi-disciplinary skilled teams have been instrumental to the rapid growth of PulPac technology. PA is on a mission to help organizations embrace sustainability and transform to deliver sustainable impact at scale and achieve long-term success. This makes PA’s innovation and technology centre the natural choice to be the Global Application Development Centre for PulPac.

This new partnership will encourage brands and manufacturers to act, accelerating the replacement of single-use plastics with innovative packaging that is both sustainable and commercially competitive. The technology is licensed to packaging manufacturers and brands setting up their own production. Today, the partnership has co-operation and licensing agreements with a number of selected customers, including several large global brands operating in a variety of industries, such as food and drink, beauty, toys, and healthcare. To support the demand and growth ambitions, the partnership now has technology centres based in the UK and Sweden and aims to set up one in the US.

Linus Larsson, CEO at PulPac said: “Collaborative action is key in the race for sustainability in packaging. We have invented a fantastic technology and it has the potential to make impact at scale. However, if we are to save the planet from plastics wastage, we need to act fast. Working together with PA and Seismic means we can move at a much greater speed, and together, fast track the replacement of single-use plastics.”

Philip Fawcus, PA Consulting’s Sustainable Packaging Lead commented: “We believe this partnership has the potential to completely transform the packaging industry. I am confident that through PA’s breadth of capabilities and ingenious approach to tackling development, we can scale the technology required for brands to launch sustainable products into the market in 2021 and beyond. This is a gamechanger for customers already looking to replace single-use plastics.”