BPF and PlasticsEurope to co-host online seminar on 4 March 2021

With growing pressure from across the globe for manufacturers to increase the amount of recycled content in packaging products, the British Plastics Federation (BPF), in collaboration with PlasticsEurope, are hosting a half-day online seminar on The Challenges of Incorporating Recycled Content in Plastics Packaging.

Taking place on 4 March, the event will explore the ways to overcome the current challenges as we transition to a circular economy, with a look at market trends, policy frameworks, overcoming technical challenges and certifying recycled content in packaging products.

Delivered by a host of high level experts, this moderated session will kick off with Abdulaziz Ehtaiba, S&P Global Platts Commodities Pricing Specialist who will provide an overview of the current market for recycled plastics and projections for the future. Tim Chandler, Senior Policy Adviser for Food Contact Materials at the UK’s Food Standard Agency, will share insights into the future of obtaining food contact approval for recycled plastic. Edward Kosier, Nextek Managing Director will share his thoughts as to whether food contact recycled polypropylene can become a commercial reality, followed by Berry Design Manager Brian Lodge who will shed some light on overcoming the real-world challenges of incorporating recycled content in packaging designs. In addition, Jens Kathmann, Secretary General at Styrenics Circular Solutions will explore how they have developed food contact recycling of polystyrene.

Wrapping up the session, you will hear from Mireia Boada, Project Manager of Plastics Recyclers Europe on certifying mechanically recycled content, before closing on the topics of mass balance approach and chemical recycling presented by BASF Head of Industrial Affairs Klaus Wittstock, and Sealed Air Vice President Jonathon Durnford who will discuss the use of recycled content in flexible packaging.

Adrian Whyle, Resource Efficiency Senior Manager, PlasticsEurope comments: “At PlasticsEurope we believe that collaboration is at the heart of a successful transition towards a circular economy. As a proud member of the European Commission’s Circular Plastics Alliance, we are working across five key market sectors, with packaging being one of them, to reach the target of 10 million tonnes recycled plastics in European products by 2025.”

Director of the BPF Plastics and Flexible Packaging Group Barry Turner states: ”With changing consumer habits and new legislation coming into effect, it has never been more important for companies to understand the challenges and opportunities when it comes to incorporating recycled content in plastic packaging. This event will provide invaluable insight from a range of perspectives as we explore this hot topic in detail.”