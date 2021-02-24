ENGEL to display Industry 4.0 – Factory of the Future at Chinaplas 2021

ENGEL will once again be participating with its own exhibit at Event Industry 4.0 – Factory of the Future in Hall 11 during Chinaplas 2021 from 13 to 16 April in Shenzhen, China.

"Covid-19 has accelerated digitalisation in the plastics industry," says Gero Willmeroth, President East Asia and Oceania at ENGEL. "Our customers are increasingly investing in digital solutions. smart service and intelligent assistance have become even more prominent in the last twelve months."

These trends are reflected in the ENGEL exhibit. The all-electric and tie-bar-less ENGEL e-motion 80 TL injection moulding machine is equipped with many digital products from ENGEL's inject 4.0 program.

While smart assistance systems from ENGEL's iQ series help plastics processors to leverage the full potential of the injection moulding machine, even if qualified personnel are not present at all times, digital service products are all about ensuring high productivity in order to remain able to deliver even in the event of a crisis.

Self-optimising injection moulding machine

The human-machine interface plays an important role in the factory of the future. As production processes become increasingly complex due to process integration and automation, management and control of them must become all the more simple and intuitive. This is where smart assistance systems boost process capability and quality without requiring operators to acquire additional special skills.

During the four days of the show, fluctuating process conditions can be simulated on the CC300 control unit of the e-motion 80 TL machine in order to track automatic readjustment by the smart assistance systems on the machine display. For example, iQ weight control keeps the injected melt volume consistent throughout the entire injection moulding process, while iQ clamp control determines the optimum clamping force based on mould breathing.

Keeping track of several hundred process parameters

ENGEL is continually developing its smart assistance system portfolio. The latest products to be presented in Shenzhen include iQ process observer and iQ melt control.

Where smart assistance systems have so far been able to optimise individual steps in the injection moulding process, the new iQ process observer continually analyses several hundred process parameters across all four phases of the injection moulding process – plasticising, injection, cooling and part removal – in order to automatically detect drifts. In the form of plain text messages, the system points out unfavourable process settings and conditions as well as the possible causes of them.

The goal of iQ melt control is to conserve both the material to be processed and the mechanical components of the plasticising unit. In practice, plasticising often occurs faster than the cycle requires, which can have an impact on product quality, but also on the service life of the screw. iQ melt control therefore determines the optimum plasticising time. Instead of plasticising at the maximum possible speed, the system makes full use of the part’s in-mould cooling time for plasticising, ensuring very good melt homogeneity.

Unifying simulation and the real world

Another new feature is sim link, a joint development by ENGEL and Autodesk, the provider of the Moldflow simulation software.

"To date, many findings from the simulation of injection moulding processes on the machine remain unused, and this is precisely what is now changing," says Willmeroth.

With the support of the software, both the parameters optimised by Moldflow can now be converted into a process settings data set and used directly on the injection moulding machine, and conversely, process parameters and measurement results from the injection moulding machine can also be imported into Autodesk's simulation program.

"We are opening the door to a new approach to optimising ongoing production processes," says Willmeroth.

"Simulation speeds up the task of creating process settings, mould setup processes and process optimisation, in turn significantly boosting productivity. This is increasingly making simulation an affordable competitive edge even for smaller injection moulding operations."