Free virtual event by Make UK to help kickstart next generation of talent

Digital-Photo.co.uk Bhavina Bharkhada

Representatives of the Minister for Work and Pensions, and the Minister for Employment, will be among the guest speakers at a free virtual event on Wednesday March 24th hosted by Make UK, discussing how the government’s Kickstart scheme can provide the next generation of talent and skills.

Baroness Deborah Stedman-Scott OBE DL and Mims Davies MP will be joined at the Kickstart Your Future Makers event by Make UK's Skills Policy Expert, Bhavina Bharkhada, as well as a speaker from one employer already benefitting from the scheme.

Kickstart provides funding to employers to create job placements for 16- 24-year-olds on Universal Credit. Employers of all sizes can apply for funding which covers 100% of the National Minimum Wage for 25 hours per week for a total of six months. The scheme also covers employer NI contributions and employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions.

The one-hour afternoon session will discuss how the scheme can:

Attract talent to potential roles that are hard to fill with skill shortages

Be a cost-effective method to select new applicants that would not normally be available.

Implement new processes, roles and ideas that would not normally be available.

Provide additional resources to support business needs and existing staff.

Offer opportunities to younger people that may never have been previously available.

The importance of skills and the next generation within the manufacturing sector

To register for the event, go to bit.ly/3vnNqOV