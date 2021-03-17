Free virtual event by Make UK to help kickstart next generation of talent

Digital-Photo.co.uk
Bhavina Bharkhada
Representatives of the Minister for Work and Pensions, and the Minister for Employment, will be among the guest speakers at a free virtual event on Wednesday March 24th hosted by Make UK, discussing how the government’s Kickstart scheme can provide the next generation of talent and skills.
Baroness Deborah Stedman-Scott OBE DL and Mims Davies MP will be joined at the Kickstart Your Future Makers event by Make UK's Skills Policy Expert, Bhavina Bharkhada, as well as a speaker from one employer already benefitting from the scheme.
Kickstart provides funding to employers to create job placements for 16- 24-year-olds on Universal Credit. Employers of all sizes can apply for funding which covers 100% of the National Minimum Wage for 25 hours per week for a total of six months. The scheme also covers employer NI contributions and employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions.
The one-hour afternoon session will discuss how the scheme can:
- Attract talent to potential roles that are hard to fill with skill shortages
- Be a cost-effective method to select new applicants that would not normally be available.
- Implement new processes, roles and ideas that would not normally be available.
- Provide additional resources to support business needs and existing staff.
- Offer opportunities to younger people that may never have been previously available.
- The importance of skills and the next generation within the manufacturing sector
To register for the event, go to bit.ly/3vnNqOV