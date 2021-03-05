LANXESS to hold Virtual Days EMEA

× Expand webinars The BPF is hosting the lunch and learn webinars from January 2016

LANXESS is hosting the Virtual Days EMEA: From April 19 to 23, 2021, existing and potential customers of the specialty chemicals company can learn about new product developments, technologies and general industry trends at the online event.

LANXESS experts from nine business units will lead a total of 27 online sessions on the topics of "Construction and Coatings," "New Mobility," "Plastics and Sustainable Flame Retardants and Sustainability," and "Consumer Protection Products and Specialty Treatments." Overarching industry topics such as the "Circular Economy" and the new EU chemicals strategy for sustainability will also be discussed. In addition, all participants can interactively experience the company's product worlds on a virtual campus.. In a 3D world, all participating business units present themselves to visitors and provide detailed information about products and solutions. Retrievable videos and brochures round off the extensive offering.

"Following the successful premiere of LANXESS Virtual Days in Asia in 2020, we are delighted that we can now also offer this innovative format to our customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region," says Ralf Krueger, Regional Head EMEA at LANXESS.