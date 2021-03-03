PVC 2021 goes virtual

Over the past number of months, the IOM3 team have been working hard to bring you PVC 2021 and have announced for this year, PVC will be moving to an online format.

On 10–12 May 2021, the online event will welcome regular and new delegates to a fully interactive, virtual conference experience, with an emphasis on delivering exceptional engagement, networking and knowledge exchange between participants, for which the PVC conference series is renowned for.

Being a virtual conference brings many exciting opportunities – you can create a personalised schedule, network with attendees (instant chat feature), visit exhibitors and join sessions at a click of a button.

Dr Jason Leadbitter, Chair of the PVC organising committee and Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Inovyn, said: “I’m delighted to see the relaunch and opportunity for a fully virtual event that provides a unique opportunity to have the highest-ever participation and the unique opportunity to either watch live or via immediate streaming. PVC 2021 presents a great opportunity – there is really no excuse to miss out on any presentation.”

PVC 2021 is the world’s leading conference on Vinyl and this year’s theme will focus on ‘Success and Innovation in the Circular Economy’ with an impressive line-up delivering a current, comprehensive and wide-ranging technical programme with 60 papers covering 7 technical sessions plus 2 keynote speakers and discussion opportunities in between.

IOM3 CEO Dr Colin Church CEnv FIMMM, added: “PVC is rightly praised for the extremely high standard of its technical content, and going virtual means this will be accessible for a wider audience than ever. Coupled with the exciting networking opportunities the virtual conference platform offers, PVC 2021 will be an unmissable event for all in the sector.”

Registration to attend PVC 2021 is now live. To find out more about this year’s event and to register, visit www.iom3.org/events-awards/pvc-2021.html