AMFG and HP collaborate to drive system connectivity for additive manufacturing

AMFG, a provider of MES software for additive manufacturing, is collaborating with HP, the leader in industrial 3D printing solutions, to enable data streaming and connectivity for HP Jet Fusion systems through AMFG’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software.

The collaboration aims to solve one of the biggest barriers to unlocking the full potential of additive manufacturing: The lack of connectivity across the AM workflow.

AMFG and HP have taken steps to address this challenge by enabling the integration of HP 3D Application Programming Interface (API) with AMFG’s MES software.

HP Jet Fusion users will be able to connect directly with their systems through AMFG’s software, track production status and receive critical alerts and information in real time.

This integration between HP systems and AMFG software will help to establish a seamless transfer of data at every stage of AM production, facilitating greater process reliability and quality control.

Danny Winn, VP Growth & Innovation at AMFG, says: “Companies must comply with stringent quality assurance and repeatability requirements if they want to use AM in production. One thing helping companies meet these requirements is machine connectivity. With their strategy around API’s, HP have read the needs of the AM industry perfectly. It’s been an honour for AMFG to partner with HP and be the first additive MES to integrate fully with HP 3D printers.

Ryan Palmer, Global Head of Software, Data and Automation, HP Personalization & Industrial Business, says: “Efficient connectivity and easy access to systems data is key to accelerating the journey towards digital AM production. We’re excited to partner with AMFG to help our customers bring more control, automation and visibility into their AM operations.”