Arburg publishes Global Sustainability Report

For the first time worldwide, Arburg is providing information in its new Sustainability Report on how sustainably the company acts and operates in all relevant areas over the long term.

The Sustainability Report 2020, with its many info graphics, provides a clear summary of what Arburg is doing not only to protect the environment and conserve resources, but also for its employees, stakeholders and the region.

What's more, the Sustainability Report itself is also sustainable. The interactive document is available to click through on the Arburg website and is not distributed in printed form.

Dr. Christoph Schumacher, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, said: " The first Arburg Sustainability Report represents is clear testimony to corporate behaviour that is concerned both with environmental protection and the conservation of resources and with our responsibility towards society, the region and its people. The family-owned company remains committed to these goals now and in the future."

Environmental protection and resource conservation have always been of paramount importance to Arburg, but responsibility towards employees has also always been an integral part of the company's business activities. Arburg is now presenting all of this consistently to the outside world with its Sustainability Report.

Interactive document with lots of additional information

A primary objective when preparing the Report was to make the information easy to grasp for all readers. To achieve this, its authors used plain language, a lot of display charts and clickable additional information. As a result, the document provides a comprehensive overview of Arburg's understanding of sustainability and what the company is doing to meet these requirements. The basis for data collection is the state of Baden-Württemberg's "WIN Charter" sustainability management system, which also includes a voluntary commitment to sustainability – as a clear acknowledgement by companies of their economic, ecological and social responsibility.

Guiding principles of the WIN Charter

The WIN Charter contains a total of twelve guiding principles that address, among other things, human and labour rights, employee well-being, resources, energy and emissions, product responsibility, and anti-corruption. Another important factor is the regional added value that a company like Arburg can create for its surroundings. The 53-page Sustainability Report is therefore not only an information and marketing tool, it also strikingly documents the company's efforts to increase sustainability towards customers, partners and the interested public. In this sense, it also fits in with the arburgGREENworld program for more circular economy and resource conservation.

Annual update

The premiere of the Sustainability Report 2020 will now be followed by new updated editions every year in order to document the priorities Arburg is setting in terms of sustainability and the areas where further progress and successes can be recorded.