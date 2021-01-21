Biffa awarded five-star grading in the British Safety Council Audit

Biffa has successfully completed a best practice Five Star Integrated Audit conducted by the British Safety Council, demonstrating its commitment towards the continual improvement of its health and safety and environment management systems and associated arrangements.

The Biffa Resources & Energy Division underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with sampling of operational activities.

The audit measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of over sixty component elements.

Biffa was awarded a Five Star rating following the audit which is reflective of a best practice organisation.

Andrew Allum, Divisional SHQ Operations Manager at Biffa, said: “We are proud to be industry leaders in our approach to health and safety and we’re pleased to have achieved the five-star grading in this audit. We are committed to keeping our people and the public safe by ensuring safety is embedded within our culture and championed at all levels. This new five star grading takes us a step further towards our long-term commitment to create a zero harm environment, whereby there are no injuries or work related ill health across our workforce.”

Roni Kotecha, Managing Director, Audit and Training at the British Safety Council, added: “The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety and Environmental Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety and environmental arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and welfare.”