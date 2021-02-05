Biffa wins new contract to support the City of Edinburgh's recycling drive

Biffa, a sustainable waste management company, has announced an £8 million three-year contract extension with the City of Edinburgh, to help Scotland’s capital recycle more.

The partnership will see Biffa using its knowledge and expertise in recycling to support the City of Edinburgh achieve its target of a 78 per cent recycling rate.

The initiatives planned with Biffa will help address any recycling issues, such as contamination, and support the council to achieve its recycling and zero waste ambitions.

Signed in December, the new contract follows a successful four-year long partnership between Biffa and the City of Edinburgh.

Gavin Money, Biffa’s Regional General Manager for Scotland & N. Ireland, said: “Working with valued customers, like the City of Edinburgh, to help them achieve their sustainability goals is fundamental to our business at Biffa. It’s our goal to change the way people think about waste and we can do this by helping them to understand how they can recycle more. We’re very much looking forward to continuing to support the City of Edinburgh."

Environment Convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Promoting recycling is so important to help lower the carbon impact created by waste in the city. We’re looking forward to working with Biffa to help people separate their waste correctly to cut down on any contamination occurring leading to waste not being recycled.”