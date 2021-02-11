BPF & Horners announce entries for Polymer Innovation and Design Award 2021 now open

The Worshipful Company of Horners and the British Plastics Federation (BPF) have announced entries to The Horners Award for Polymer Innovation and Design are now open.

Recognised as the longest running of its kind, the Horners Award celebrates the benefits that polymers provide innovative designers, and manufacturers across the UK.

The BPF and the Horners are keen to receive entries that use plastic, either in a product, or as part of a process involving plastic. Judges are looking for innovations that push the boundaries of existing technologies, as well as those with excellent commercial potential.

The previous winner of the award in 2019 was Engineered Foam Products who received the award for their development of the HOTBIN Mini, a small composting bin filling a gap in the composting market for smaller households.

BPF Director General Philip Law, states: “Innovation is crucial to business survival and in keeping ahead of the game. The Horners Award brings together the best in plastics innovation from across the UK, showing how innovative plastic designs save lives, help reduce environmental impacts and enhance commercial enterprises. Going from strength to strength this award reflects just how important plastic is for modern innovations.”

Master of the Horners, Martin Muirhead, added: “We look forward to continuing the tradition of the Horners Award, which helps to celebrate some of the fantastic innovation occurring across the plastics industry within the UK. It has been a challenging time for every industry, and we are keen to recognise the achievements that have occurred despite the setbacks we all face from the coronavirus pandemic. The award offers us a much-welcome chance to celebrate positive innovations in the industry.”

Award winners are rewarded with the coveted Horners Trophy and winner’s certificate.

Submissions can be made online at www.hornersaward.co.uk or via email to marketing@bpf.co.uk. The competition closes for entries on 30 July 2021.