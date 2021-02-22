Britishvolt and Make UK collaborate as battery plant prepares to power up

Britishvolt the company behind the project to build the UK’s first lithium-ion battery gigaplant, has joined Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation.

Britishvolt recently announced the site of the £2.6bn facility in Northumberland which will be one of the largest manufacturing plants in Europe.

With supply chain partners co-located, and green low carbon energy production on its doorstep, the facility aims to produce enough cells for round 300,000 lithium-ion battery packs each year when fully operational in 2027.

The organisations believe the facility will be key to maintaining the success of the UK automotive sector and will employ 3,000 highly skilled employees directly and support another 5,000 jobs in the supply chain.

Through its policy work Make UK shares the ambition of Britishvolt to deliver sustainable transport, advanced manufacturing and renewable energy. It is currently working with Government to deliver a renewed Industrial Strategy which will have these elements, along with a digital workforce, at its core.

Stephen Phipson, Make UK Chief Executive, said: “The commitment of Britishvolt to the UK is a testament to the fact the country remains at the forefront of investment in high technology and innovation. Such an endorsement of the UK manufacturing’s capability is critical to the future of the sector, in particular securing the jewel in the crown of our domestic automotive sector. I look forward to working with Britishvolt to promote our shared objectives.”

Peter Rolton, Britishvolt Chairman, added: “We are looking forward to being an active member of Make UK, working alongside the manufacturing industry to help futureproof the UK economy. The country needs a gigaplant as a matter of strategic importance to help protect the UK workforce and create a new industry that will serve future generations. Electrification of mobility will play a key part in shaping the evolution of employment in the UK.”