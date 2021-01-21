Cadillac Plastic Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

Cadillac Plastic is celebrating its formation 40 years ago and Alistair Kennedy, Managing Director, joining the Company.

The team at Cadillac Plastic says it would like to thank its valued customers for their support over the years and we look forward to continuing those relationships as a key supplier. We are proud of the fact that we are still supplying customers who were with us 40 years ago.

Despite starting the business during difficult economic conditions in 1981, the company soon enjoyed success supplying LEXAN Polycarbonate for innovative projects such as the ZX81 home computer which revolutionised new technology within the domestic environment.

Cadillac Plastic is now a leader within the industry representing suppliers such as Sabic, Du Pont, 3M, and Transcontinental Advanced Coatings, adding value to these materials by providing conversion, delivery and technical support services which are second to none.

Over the past year Cadillac Plastic has been a supplier of materials for PPE and medical equipment supporting the NHS and front-line workers.