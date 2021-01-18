Chase Plastics appoints new Operations Director

Chase Plastics, a manufacturer of recycled Polythene pellets and compou

nds, has announced the appointment of Johnstone Smith as Operations Director.

Smith has over thirty years’ experience in the polythene extrusion and plastics recycling industries in a variety of roles, latterly as Operations Director with British Polythene Industries, the RPC Group and Berry Global Inc.

Smiths’ appointment is the latest milestone in the growth plans of Chase Plastics. Since the company was acquired in 2018 it has benefited from significant infrastructure investment, a new corporate identity and the awarding of EUCertPlast accreditation.

David Harris, CEO at Chase Plastics said: “Johnstone’s considerable expertise further strengthens our team, and will reinforce delivery of our ambitious growth plans. The strength of our team combined with an ambitious investment programme can give our customers confidence to increase the recycled content in their high performance polythene film, profitably.