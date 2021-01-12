Ecosurety appoints new CEO

Ecosurety, a UK recycling compliance scheme, has appointed Will Ghali as its next Chief Executive Officer.

Ghali has joined Ecosurety this month, taking over from previous CEO, James Piper. The pair will work side by side until July 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

Ghali brings to Ecosurety extensive strategy, brand, digital, e-commerce and marketing experience, developed over a career that has spanned three decades. He has worked at director and board level across the FMCG, drinks, fashion, retail and B2B sectors for brands including Unilever, PepsiCo, Danone, ABF and Clarks.

The company believes Will’s strong track record of delivering complex transformational change programmes and commercial results with big and small brands will be an asset to Ecosurety.

With the UK’s Extended Producer Responsibility reform under way, he will work closely with Ecosurety’s members, providing them with the required support and ensuring their views are heard ahead of legislative changes set to kick in in 2023.

James Piper, former CEO at Ecosurety said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Will Ghali to Ecosurety. Will’s extensive director-level experience for both FMCG and smaller, entrepreneurial brands made him the perfect candidate for the role. I’ve no doubt that he will be an asset to the company and will help Ecosurety assert its position as a leading compliance scheme committed to driving forwards positive change at this pivotal point in the UK recycling sector.”

Will Ghali, CEO of Ecosurety, added: “I am delighted to be joining a great business and a wonderful team of highly talented people who care passionately about making an impact and enabling change for good. I am excited about joining the business at a time when Extended Producer Responsibility is around the corner, so I can help the team and our members to prepare for this change in the industry”.

Piper, who last year became a shareholder of Ecosurety, will become the company’s new Chief Innovation Officer. In July 2021 he will leave to take a year-long sabbatical before returning to the company to take on a new role in Summer 2022.