Growth Hub’s third Made for Manufacturing programme opens applications

Run by GC Business Growth Hub, Made for Manufacturing is actively recruiting for manufacturing businesses of all sizes from across the city region.

Applications are now open to manufacturers who are focused on improving efficiencies and growing their workforce. This is the third wave of the programme, which has previously been oversubscribed.

The 10-week programme is open to 10 non-competing manufacturing companies.

It will offer tailored advice and workshops from speakers, peer-to-peer learning and one-on-one support from one of the Hub’s specialist Manufacturing Advisors.

Other support will include virtual factory tours to observe industry best practices, workshops, and practical exercises to help business leaders commit to actions and continuous improvements.

It will also identify opportunities and priorities for competitive advantage through digitisation, additive manufacture and automation.

Stockport headquartered leading die-makers, Arden Dies, took part in the first cohort. Tony Lynch, Works Manager, said: “The programme has taught me to change the way I think about things and given me a good basis for how to go about solving problems.

“I am now thinking ahead and planning things in advance, rather than waiting to be reactive. The networking side of the programme has been very beneficial. It is good to be able to bounce ideas off other people and gain a new perspective from people outside the business.

“We are now working on a couple of projects which will make a huge difference to the productivity of the business."

Neil Mullarkey, Managing Director at Polyfab Coatings and Systems Ltd in Wigan, added: “I’ve found the Made for Manufacturing programme really useful – especially having an external perspective on the issues we don’t always see and what others have achieved.

“It has focused our vision on the real priorities. As a company, we have challenges – we all do – but we are in a great place and excited about where we can be in 12 months’ time.”

Anne Campion, Manufacturing Lead at GC Business Growth Hub, said: “We are excited to announce the third wave of Made in Manufacturing following the enormous success of the previous two programmes, which has demonstrated a real appetite for this kind of support.”

“Manufacturers who have taken part have benefitted not only from the practical support to identify ways to streamline their business and explore opportunities for growth, but also from invaluable peer support and networking.

“This is an excellent opportunity for businesses of all sizes to learn from each other and maximise growth opportunities.

Over the past five years, GC Business Growth Hub’s Manufacturing Team has worked with more than 700 companies, delivered £32m plus of sales increases and supported in the creation of over 400 jobs.

The third Made For Manufacturing programme will run March to July 2021. The application deadline is 12 February 2021.